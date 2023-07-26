While I am enjoying the longer days and warmer temperatures that summer brings, one of the undisputed highlights of this season for many is the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Annual Conference & Technical Exhibition, which this year takes place Aug. 6-9 in San Antonio.

The Annual Conference represents some of the most valuable aspects of ASHE itself — namely, what a supportive community it is. At the Annual Conference, we celebrate the outstanding successes of individuals and teams with ASHE awards. It also marks a moment to recognize advancements in the field, from reaching milestones in decarbonization to key regulatory updates that help facilities managers do their jobs more effectively. Every success in our profession is a stepping stone, and ASHE members have the power to chart our course even as we pave it by choosing our leadership. ASHE elections kick off at the Annual Conference, which is a prime opportunity to meet candidates before voting opens on Aug. 6.

Health care is evolving quickly, and health care facilities managers are continually squeezed by time and budget as new challenges compete for priority against long-standing ones. Nevertheless, I am always amazed and encouraged by the ways that bright thinkers and hard workers turn toward innovation to meet those challenges.

The Annual Conference is a golden opportunity to see that innovation in motion. Thought-provoking sessions from leaders in our field offer inspiration and new approaches to addressing our most pressing problems. Likewise, solution providers demonstrate the incredible ways they leverage technology to help facilities managers optimize the physical environment. In a rapidly changing world, it pays to be ahead of the curve. The event is perhaps the premier forum for engaging with our community. ASHE’s greatest asset is the broad and deep experience of its membership, and when it comes to collecting nuggets of wisdom, the Annual Conference is a gold mine.

So, whether this will be your first time or your 50th, I hope you will consider joining us in San Antonio.