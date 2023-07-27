IAHSS updates guideline on contraband searches

The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) released a significant update to its industry guideline 05.04, Searching Patient and Patient Areas for Contraband, which includes additional information related to contraband confiscation and disposal processes within the health care environment. In light of increases in violence against health care staff, the updated guideline was written to assist health care security professionals in creating policies and procedures for searching, confiscating, safely storing and disposing of confiscated contraband from patients and patient areas. This guideline was originally developed by the IAHSS Council on Guidelines.

FGI issues errata sheets for two Guidelines documents

The Facility Guidelines Institute released errata sheets for two of its 2022 Guidelines: the 2022 Guidelines for Design and Construction of Hospitals and the 2022 Guidelines for Design and Construction of Outpatient Facilities. The Hospitals Guidelines document includes changes regarding operating room door hardware, infrastructure for telecommunications spaces, nurse call devices in hospitals, behavioral health renovations, handwashing stations and more. Corrections to the Outpatient Guidelines document include clarifications for spaces around MRI suites, multiple-patient treatment rooms, storage for large medical equipment and more. Changes included in the documents range from adding information to expand certain guidelines to simple corrections of language and references.