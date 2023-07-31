On Our Radar

SORT-A-STREAM Flex E waste bins contain up to three separate waste streams within a single receptacle and can be fitted with various lids to differentiate trash, recycling and compost. These 50-gallon bins are fashioned from 55% recycled high-density polyethylene and can be customized with high-visibility backboard labels, a locking hinged lid, a weighted base and aluminum connectors for coupling bins side-by-side. Clean River

ACID WASHABLE This acid storage cabinet is available in seven different widths between 12 and 48 inches and is fitted with a one-piece, molded fiberglass liner with a lip at the lower front edge to contain spills. It features lined front-access doors with sealed edges and air inlet vents, plus a removable rear panel for venting through the back via an exhaust blower or fume hood. Hemco

MAIN EVENT Event+ luxury vinyl tiles are available in a range of 66 style-forward designs and patterns, encompassing woodlike and stonelike finishes and abstract colorways. All tiles have a 30-mil wear layer and proprietary Techtonic protection, which makes them exceptionally resistant to common wear. They are ortho-phthalate free and recyclable at the end of use. Tarkett

COOL GREEN The AquaSnap 30RC air-cooled scroll chiller features a compacted, tiered design that installs easily into small-footprint areas. It is equipped with advanced PIC6 controls and features variable-frequency drives for quiet, energy-efficient operation optimized for a variety of applications from 60 to 150 tons. For reduced environmental impact, the chiller also uses R-32 refrigerant, noted for its low global-warming potential. Carrier

Medical gas

FLEXIBLE FEED MediTrac corrugated medical tubing (CMT) is an alternative to copper for medical gas piping distribution. Its design allows flexible, long runs to be installed without intermediate fittings, significantly reducing installation time and cost. MediTrac CMT is approved in the 2018 and newer versions of NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code, and has been granted a categorical waiver by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Omega Flex Inc.

GAS MANAGER MyMedGas digital asset management platform logs equipment and system run hours to help users generate and keep more accurate preventive maintenance schedules. It automates fault and maintenance schedule notifications, creates and tracks work orders, and features a digital document library for storing reports, invoices, manuals and more. BeaconMedaes

ACE ALARM The Nema 4 is a microprocessor-based master alarm for medical gas systems that can be programmed for up to 20 functions. Housed in a durable fiberglass polyester enclosure, the module is equipped with self-diagnostic capability for extra reliability. It is also field adjustable and can be upgraded with add-on circuitry to interface with building management systems. Amico

SMART GAUGE The IntelliOx+ medical oxygen cylinder uses a digital gauge in an integrated and lightweight portable delivery system with a specified flow rate. The digital gauge gives caregivers a clear and easy way to identify the remaining time left for the oxygen and indicates precisely when a cylinder needs to be replaced. Repeating visual and audible alarms provide additional alerts when the oxygen level in the cylinder is low. Airgas

Security

SAFE KEY FIRST The Touch Pro electronic key management system combines rugged durability with streamlined functionality for ease of use. This solution features enhanced security features like adjustable door hinges that are recessed to reduce vulnerability from physical damage. The sustainably manufactured cabinets’ sleek, uniform look and modular construction allow for simplified installation and straightforward space planning. Traka

LOCATION IS KEY KeyWatcher Touch allows facilities managers to monitor key location at any cabinet across the entire key control system, enabling key users to easily pick up and drop off keys from any networked key cabinet within a health system or facility. The enterprise system is scalable for additional cabinets and integrates with many access control systems. Morse Watchmans

LOCK N’ ROLL The R4-EM-05 is a compact electronic rotary latch suited for small drawers and self-service kiosks. The battery-operated device is equipped with integrated latch- and door-status sensors and wireless connectivity for real-time monitoring. Its push-to-close functionality and electronic actuation offers the security of traditional rotary locks with easy operation. Southco