DRAIN DIVER The See Snake Mini Pro inspection camera is designed to inspect up to 200 feet of 1 1/2- to 8-inch pipe. It sports a digitally self-leveling camera with no moving parts to navigate even 90-degree bends while keeping the in-pipe image upright. The device features a high-dynamic range image sensor and digital zoom-and-pan capability, allowing users broad control and a clear picture even in light-limited environments. Ridgid

INSIDE THE BOX The Framery Q Meeting Maggie pod is a sound isolation unit ideal for small meetings between staff and patients or private conversations with families. The pods feature built-in lighting and ventilation and, when closed, reduce speech volume by 29 decibels. Units come furnished and can be equipped with an articulated monitor arm to facilitate video conferencing. Framery

CLEAN HEAT The Veritus air-source heat pump water heater uses low-global warming potential R513A refrigerant to deliver high performance with minimal environmental impact. Units can be installed outdoors while the touch-screen interface can be placed indoors to simplify space planning. Multiple heaters may be banked to meet high demand and provide redundancy. Lochinvar

SILENT LIFELINE The Roar panic button is a wearable, static device that allows health facilities professionals working alone to notify instantly and discreetly of an emergency. This silent panic button sends a location-based signal over a self-healing Bluetooth network straight to fellow team members or emergency services, saving time in situations where mere seconds are critical or reaching for a phone is impossible. Roar

Landmark health care facility project incorporates advanced real-time location systems

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new $1.5 billion construction project is the largest in the history of Georgia. The 70-acre medical campus features the Blank Hospital — a 19-story, 1.5-million-square-foot, 446-bed facility — and an 11-story, 325,000-square-foot medical office building. Children’s selected Vizzia Technologies to pre-install the industry’s most advanced real-time location system (RTLS) solutions to optimize asset management and improve patient care.

Health Facilities Management’s 2023 Hospital Construction survey noted a prioritization of building technology systems, including RTLS, environmental monitoring and electronic wayfinding. Hospital leaders are looking to leverage advanced technologies in the planning process of “smart hospitals.”

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital’s Marcus Tower, the winner of the ASHE 2023 Vista Award, also included Vizzia RTLS in the planning process. Other notable construction projects that pre-installed Vizzia RTLS include Grady Health System’s new 10-story, 600,000-square-foot Correll Pavilion surgical center.

Vizzia Technologies is a leader in advanced RTLS and data analytics for health care organizations. Its industry best practices have earned it the 2023 Healthcare RTLS Company of the Year Award from the influential research firm Frost & Sullivan. Vizzia Technologies

TAG, YOU’RE IT This miniature multimode asset tag utilizes a facility’s existing Wi-Fi networks to provide real-time location capability, offering a convenient and low-cost asset location solution with minimal infrastructure requirements. The tag’s two-way wireless connectivity offers zone-level or even room-level location accuracy and also supports encrypted-network enterprise protocols for improved security as well as over-the-air configuration and firmware upgrades. CenTrak

GET A ROOM This real-time tracking module for the VLogicFM facility management software platform offers a comprehensive, easy-to-install solution to continuously monitor room occupancy. Users can view room occupancy in list format or by floor plan, and the platform records historical occupancy data to report tracking trends. The system’s sensors and cellular gateway hardware transmit occupancy data via cloud-based servers to the module, which can then be accessed through a web browser. VLogic Systems

Interior surfaces

PAPER PLANE Richlite is a sustainable wood alternative composed of a laminate of post-consumer recycled paper soaked with phenolic resin, which is then heat- and pressure-treated. The material is heat and stain resistant and waterproof, making it suitable for exterior cladding, interior wall paneling, countertops and cabinetry. Select product lines have been certified by the Forest Service Council and are eligible to earn LEED credits. Richlite

CLEAN N’ GREEN Altro Puressentials is a durable, easy-to-clean wall cladding system ideal for areas where PVC wall coverings are typically used. These 2-millimeter-thick panels are composed of sustainably produced, nontoxic, semi-rigid thermoplastic polyester that contains no halogens or BPA, and feature matte and high-gloss surfaces on reverse sides to suit different design needs. Altro

ETCH-A-WALL The Engravings Collection is a line of decorative surfacing panels that give a polished look to walls and structural columns. These durable, easy-to-clean panels are made from renewable aluminum etched with one of six geometric designs in an array of colorful powder-coat finishes. Panels may be mounted directly onto walls or with a low-impact terrace panel system. Moz Designs