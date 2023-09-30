On Our Radar

NO DRIP DROPPED The IMS-4830 water detection sensor uses a remote monitoring system to notify facilities teams of water leaks and prevent costly damage to data center servers and equipment. The sensor is powered by Sensaphone’s IMS host monitoring unit and comes with 10 feet of water rope to detect moisture over a large area. Users can attach up to nine additional water ropes for broader coverage. Sensaphone

FAB COLLAB These interior privacy products tap SpeedPro Irving’s custom color, graphic and material offerings to elevate Loftwall’s innovative privacy solutions. The collaboration offers an array of options to suit any health care facility’s interior design aesthetic. The products are also made from recycled, single-use plastics and printed with eco-friendly printing practices. Loftwall

CUSTOM-FIT CABS UniLine modular casework is configurable to suit various laboratory settings. Cabinets are constructed of welded steel in heights of 28 to 36 inches, finished with an epoxy powder coat and topped with 1-inch-thick phenolic resin countertops. They come standard with 4-inch-high backsplashes and flush ends, and can be fitted with optional fume hoods. Hemco

WIDE OPEN SPACES ProCare 8500 telescoping doors offer extra-wide clear door openings for intensive care unit rooms and other areas where easy navigability and access control are both at a premium. The doors break out and reset with the push of a button, and both the 8500 and the automatic-opening 8500A models have synchronized panels on a trackless system for quiet operation and reduced microbial buildup. Stanley Access Technologies

Lighting

RISE AND SHINE BioUp technology uses an enhanced LED spectrum with cyan light to enhance circadian rhythms and help regulate human sleep-wake cycles, daytime engagement and mood without impacting visual color impression. Products in the line that feature BioUp technology include troffers, down-lights and architectural luminaires as well as products designed for behavioral health and other health facility applications. Cooper Lighting

GLARE BE GONE These architectural down-lights feature a 50-degree visual cutoff and a full range of beam distribution options to provide maximum visibility while minimizing glare in areas prone to mechanical obstruction. In addition, the down-lights have smooth surfaces with antimicrobial finishes and nonferromagnetic construction, making them suited to sterile environments without interfering with sensitive medical equipment. Lifeshield

IN THE ROUND MedMaster MCRT 24-inch round luminaires provide an attractive lighting solution that meets stringent cleaning and infection prevention standards. They feature a full, back-lit LED array and a high-diffusion lens to provide a uniformly lit appearance, plus the option of safe and continuous Indigo-Clean visible light disinfection. The luminaires are standard IP64- and NSF2-rated without visible room-side fasteners. Kenall

BRIGHT SPOT The DR + M series modular down-lighting system installs in challenging settings such as sloped, wood and concrete ceilings. LED modules with integrated drivers and light engines are installed without tools for easy serviceability and flexible lighting design. The system’s offerings include adjustable trims, round- or square-aperture housings and lighting in five temperatures, each with a color rendering index of 93 or higher. DMF Lighting

Flooring

STEP SOFTLY SofTop Comfort flooring minimizes pedestrian fatigue and dampens noise due to its impact-absorbing surface. Formulated with a polyurethane resin-based technology that contains up to 25% natural, renewable plant oils, the material holds up to cleaning with harsh chemicals and is resistant to cracking and chipping. It is also available in a higher-traffic option finished with a slip-resistant satin topcoat. Sherwin Williams

BASALT OF THE EARTH Civilization is a line of porcelain tiles in six natural-looking textures inspired by the distinctive striations of basalt stone. Tiles range in size from 24-by-48-inch flagstones in wear-resistant, easy-to-clean unpolished and semipolished finishes to 2-inch square and polygonal mosaic tiles suited to indoor or outdoor wall and flooring applications alike. Crossville

ON THE SPOT The Natralis collection of homogenous vinyl sheet flooring takes design inspiration from the dappled hues of North American landscapes. This flooring, offered in an array of neutrals and earth tones speckled with vibrant colors, features through-pattern construction that, with the added help of a high-performance coating, maintains its appearance despite heavy wear. AHF