With recent efforts made by the federal, state and local governments to incentivize sustainability across all sectors, health systems may be wondering where they can turn to learn about the financial incentives available to them. The Database of State Incentives for Renewable Energy (DSIRE) website, operated by the NC Clean Technology Center at North Carolina State University, is a compilation of incentives and policies that support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Because much of the funding for nonresidential incentives are available to all commercial sectors — not just health care — and distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, it’s crucial that health systems take advantage of these financial opportunities sooner rather than later.

Visitors can easily search for state programs by clicking their state on a map of the U.S. posted on the site’s home page. Users can also click one of the buttons below the map to search for funds by U.S. territory, as well as funds available through the federal government or to those in the District of Columbia.

Clicking on “Programs” from the navigation menu up top will land users at a more comprehensive search option that allows filtering by type of technology, beginning and expiration date of programs, sector (residential or nonresidential), program type (grant, bond, tax credit, etc.), states and more. This option could be especially helpful to health systems operating in multiple states.

DSIRE is a free resource created through a contract from the U.S. Department of Energy in 1995. While the site points to helpful programs that health care facilities can benefit from, it is not meant to substitute as financial or tax advice. Organizations should carefully assess incentives and opportunities to ensure they are a good fit before applying.