As the year draws to a close, I’ve had a chance to reflect on the work that members of the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) have accomplished in 2023 and the work still ahead. We have seen tremendous effort by our task forces and work groups to operationalize ASHE’s strategic plan.

This work is supported by efforts to gather real-world experiences and current perspectives from our members. For example, ASHE’s benchmarking initiatives include surveys of membership to learn salary information, which will be used to advance our profession and serve as a standard source for similar data. Benchmarking data will help ASHE members compare their performance, staffing, costs and other factors with similar health care organizations nationally and internationally. Your participation in these surveys helps in many ways; the insights you share may just be the deciding factor for a colleague looking to hire a new position, request capital funding or establish energy goals.

I am also reflecting on my time as your president and how profoundly honored I am to have served ASHE and its members. The Advisory Board has been incredible in ensuring that the membership’s interests have been represented in every decision made. Each board member is extraordinary; I have so enjoyed learning from their unique perspectives and being part of a team that has become like a family. The ASHE staff has also been tremendously supportive of board activities. I have seen firsthand the team’s dedication to ensuring ASHE only gets better.

Meeting with members at ASHE functions, hearing about their successes and challenges, and getting to know them personally have been among the greatest highlights over the past year. I have learned that real innovation and change come not from within the work environment, where interruptions are common, but through conferences and informal discussions — environments where ideas are exchanged and improvements gain traction.

Innovation happens when we dictate our own path to the best patient care environments possible. Our strength is our membership, and I am deeply thankful for all of you and your work. Health care stands on your shoulders.