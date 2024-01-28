The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has opened several codes and standards that are monitored by the American Society for Health Care Engineering’s (ASHE’s) Advocacy Team for public input for the 2026 revision cycle. NFPA publications are typically revised on a three-year basis, and proposed changes are submitted to receive public input and then considered as revisions for future editions.

The contributions of ASHE members and others in the health care field are crucial to help ensure the requirements that hospitals are held to are kept updated, relevant and not overly burdensome, while still providing a safe environment for patient care. The insight and expertise of health care facilities professionals are highly regarded by the committees that debate proposed changes.

Don’t miss this opportunity to provide a lasting impact. Submit proposals online, or reach out to a member of the ASHE Advocacy Team to share ideas.

The following is a list of codes open for public commenting and their commenting deadlines:

Open until April 4, 2024:

NFPA 1, Fire Code

Open until June 4, 2024:

NFPA 3, Standard for Commissioning of Fire Protection and Life Safety Systems

NFPA 4, Standard for Integrated Fire Protection and Life Safety System Testing

NFPA 17, Standard for Dry Chemical Extinguishing Systems

NFPA 17A, Standard for Wet Chemical Extinguishing Systems

NFPA 30, Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code

NFPA 54, National Fuel Gas Code

NFPA 80A, Recommended Practice for Protection of Buildings from Exterior Fire Exposures

NFPA 90A, Standard for the Installation of Air-Conditioning and Ventilating Systems

NFPA 90B, Standard for the Installation of Warm Air Heating and Air-Conditioning Systems

NFPA 96, Standard for Ventilation Control and Fire Protection of Commercial Cooking Operations

NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code

NFPA 99B, Standard for Hypobaric Facilities

NFPA 101®, Life Safety Code®

NFPA 115, Standard for Laser Fire Protection

NFPA 220, Standard on Types of Building Construction

NFPA 221, Standard for High Challenge Fire Walls, Fire Walls, and Fire Barrier Walls

NFPA 241, Standard for Safeguarding Construction, Alteration, and Demolition Operations

NFPA 704, Standard System for the Identification of the Hazards of Materials for Emergency Response

NFPA 750, Standard on Water Mist Fire Protection Systems

NFPA 5000®, Building Construction and Safety Code®

Open until Jan. 7, 2025:

NFPA 85, Boiler and Combustion Systems Hazards Code

Leah Hummel, AIA, CHFM, CHC, is senior associate director for ASHE Regulatory Affairs