On Our Radar

IT’S A GLASS Clarity Wave uses an electric switchable glass technology that changes the visibility of glass surfaces from transparent to opaque with the wave of a hand. It operates in conjunction with a touchless sensor, making it a sanitary alternative to curtains or blinds. Clarity Wave can be tailored to fit any glass surface, including glass partitions, windows and doors, and can even be digitally printed with custom graphics. Privacy Glass Solutions

CONTROL ROOM This patient education device links existing in-room media entertainment platforms with a facility’s clinical and marketing systems, enabling media devices to display information directly related to a patient’s care, such as medical records. It also supports one-step connection to the hospital’s mobile app or patient portal via mobile devices for ease of access. Lincata

POWER CLEANER Category (Cat) 5 and Cat 6a magnetic resonance imaging room power line EMI filters use keystone and RJ45 connectors to provide clean signals for data transmission. These UL-listed filters offer high-noise attenuation from 30 megahertz to 10 gigahertz and are high-potential tested to sustain 200 volts direct current for two seconds. ITG Electronics

SEAMLESS SWAPOUT The EZH20 bottle-filling station is available with a dropdown wrapper that allows for side access for faster filter changes, as well as clear access to the water shutoff valve and power supply. It also includes the WaterSentry 6,000-gallon filter, which complies with NSF/American National Standards Institute water treatment standards 42 and 53 but can last up to twice as long as the original filter. Zurn Elkay

Computerized maintenance management system

EAGLE EYE Eagle CMMS is built for quick configuration, allowing for easy import of asset data into the system. Its intuitive functionality extends across the system’s suite of tools, which includes asset and inventory management, work order tracking and a preventive maintenance library. The software is backed by built-in Microsoft security protocols for peace of mind, and it is also offered in an on-premises version for greater on-site control. TMA Systems

DATA FORWARD Brightly Origin helps users improve strategic asset management through predictive modeling using real-time asset data. Its features can help facilities managers justify capital spending requests and assess risks to asset health based on various funding scenarios and deferred maintenance. It leverages a robust database of real benchmarking data so users can focus resources on critical assets and mitigate risk. Brightly Software

COAST IS CLEAR Coast brings a mobile-first approach to streamline facilities team communications and organize maintenance. Users create and update work orders directly within the app, making data entry a snap for technicians working in the field. In-app messaging allows users to easily search and organize team communications, while mobile push notifications flag technicians to high-priority maintenance requests and help keep projects on track. Coast

FRIENDLY (INTER)FACE MaintainX is a web-based maintenance management system that excels in ease of use. The cloud-based platform features a native mobile app that supports all the system’s features, including generating and updating work orders, reporting, adding assets and updating asset files and data. Premium and enterprise tiers also support advanced analytics, parts inventory management, time and cost tracking, and more. MaintainX

Interior surfaces

QUIET COLOR Hush Blocks are sound-absorbing, wall-mounted felt fixtures that combine colorful, customizable aesthetics with acoustic function. The series includes 24 shapes in three depths, available individually to build original configurations or as pre-designed starter kits in five distinct color palettes. The blocks have an acoustic rating of 0.80 to 1.25 and are made of 50% post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate felt. 3Form Elements

ONLY NATURAL The Patinas collection of metal wall cladding features varied, naturalistic hues inspired by America’s national parks. The six earthy colorways can be applied to laser-cut, engraved or corrugated metal panels that can be installed on walls and columns or fashioned into dividers for indoor or outdoor settings. The panels are pre-finished and can be delivered in sheets for a laminate-type application or pre-shaped for a ready-to-install approach. Moz Designs

EARTHBOUND The Lively Collection of acrylic interior surface options features patterns inspired by earth and space. The latest additions to the collection include the brilliantly hued Knight White; Blossoming, which has a marble-like finish; and the understated, grey-green Leaden. All products are made with a 100% acrylic, solid-surface material that simulates the look and feel of stone but is also nontoxic, antibacterial, food-safe and nonporous. Durasein

TREAD LIGHT Nada Rx is a sustainably produced, high-performance surface suited to heavy-traffic and high-load areas. This easy-to-maintain flooring is composed of a durable, 2-millimeter PVC-free surface layer bonded to a 5-millimeter vulcanized rubber base layer, providing underfoot ergonomics and acoustic comfort while holding up to wear. Its heat-welded seams also make it resistant to stains, and bacterial and fungal growth. ECOsurfaces

Lighting

TRUE HUE The MSD surgical downlight is a sealed luminaire suited for supplemental illumination during general surgery or primary illumination for minimally invasive procedures. This low-glare light produces up to 5,000 lumens with a color rendering index rating up to 97+, making it an optimal choice for evaluating skin and tissue. It is also Military Standard 461G-certified, ensuring no risk of electromagnetic interference with surgical equipment. Certolux

MRI MATE MedMaster MRIGT is a line of lightweight, easy-to-install ceiling luminaires that are constructed of nonferrous materials with remote power supplies for safe operation in the presence of imaging equipment. These recessed troffers deliver illumination up to 7,500 lumens, are available in 2-foot-square and 2-by-4-foot sizes and are NSF2-rated for easy cleaning and sanitation. Kenall

FLAT WHITE Vivid LED Frame is a flat-panel light for drop- and grid-ceiling configurations. These lights are dimmable, rated for 50,000 hours and are compatible with Litetronics’ emergency battery backup circuitry. They install easily into standard ceiling grids and connect to a rail-mounted driver that houses switches for variable wattages and color temperatures. Litetronics