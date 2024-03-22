On Our Radar

CLEAN CLADDING Acrovyn wall protection, an industry standard in wall cladding, is now made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled content to help facilities meet their sustainability goals. Known for its durability, cleanability and impact resistance, Acrovyn is available in more than 60 solid colors as well as woodgrain and brushed metal finishes. The line also includes corner guards, crash rails and door protection. Construction Specialties

FLEX TIME Clarity Flex, a cloud-based solution for end-to-end construction management, recently introduced preconstruction functionality and enhanced features, including a guided workflow for project setup. Its expanded feature set includes advanced bidder search and bid leveling, plus a cost estimate tool that now computes for hard bids and negotiated pricing. RedTeam Software

CONTAIN YOURSELF The HEPA-10X is a mobile containment unit for mitigating the spread of infectious pathogens. It features a two-speed fan with integrated HEPA filtration and extends to a height of 10 feet with a one-step locking lift mechanism that can be operated easily by one person. This easy-to-maintain unit comes pre-assembled and ready for immediate use. Remedi8

TOUGH TROUGH The Express TLX Series four-station lavatory system is a compact, open-trough personal hand-washing space. The basin is made with Terreon, a nonporous, solid-surface material that ensures cleanability, durability and pathogen resistance. The system installs easily with only two rough-ins, integral mounting supports and a mounting plate, while a swing-down access panel makes for simplified maintenance. Bradley Corp.

Building controls

IT’S A BREEZE i-Vu is a user-friendly building automation system that allows facilities staff to manage heating, ventilating and air-conditioning equipment in their building from anywhere with a suite of intuitive, graphical tools. The latest version of i-Vu Express features support for scalable vector graphic floor plans, BACnet revision 19 compliance, a new autopilot add-on that allows users to configure slideshows of their i-Vu system graphics and more. Carrier

WEATHER REPORT WebCTRL is a web-based platform that provides facilities managers with software tools to keep occupants comfortable, manage energy conservation measures, identify key operational problems and analyze the results. WebCTRL now supports weather add-on software that provides access to real-time outdoor air quality, allowing facilities staff to implement predictive control strategies for optimizing indoor environments. Automated Logic

PLUG ‘N’ PROTECT Dome Sentry provides cybersecurity protection to any existing edge device on a building’s BACnet or Secure Connect network. This retrofit solution offers a cost-effective alternative to converting to new systems with a device-centric configuration that stops cyberattacks before they happen. Dome automates key identification, authentication and encryption processes to provide robust protection immediately upon installation. Veridify

AIR TRAFFIC CTRL The Metasys CCM09090 is a room-level critical environment controller that monitors and responds to changing airflow and room conditions, allowing for precise temperature, humidity and air handler control and enabling compliance in tightly regulated spaces like operating suites and isolation rooms. This controller is available in stand-alone and panel-mounted configurations or as a factory-mounted Venturi valve. Johnson Controls

Power and electrical

SIM FOR SAFETY These switchgear simulators help train users on the operation of Russelectric switchgear for renewable energy facilities and microgrids. Operators can assess the impact of changes to programmable logic controller setpoints, allowing them to evaluate responses to failure scenarios and prepare for emergency situations. These simulators feature hard-wired controls and interlock circuits to more accurately mimic full-manual controls. Russelectric

STURDY SWITCH X-Series transfer switches are designed for operation and switching of electrical loads between primary and alternate power sources. The series consists of both automatic and nonautomatic transfer switches from 40 to 3,000 amps, with nonservice and service entrances for use in a range of generator system configurations. In addition, all functionalities can be implemented without add-on hardware or extra modules. Cummins

RACK ‘EM UP The G3 universal input rack power distribution unit (PDU) accepts power from 5 kilovolt-amp single-phase through 23 kilovolt-amp three-phase delivered through one of 12 detachable input cords. It features 42 evenly distributed C39 outlets that serve both C14 and C20 plugs. This rack-mounted PDU installs without tools to suit a variety of rack configuration and power needs for high-density data center situations. Eaton

STEALTH CHARGE The PCS82D is a flip-up power source that installs into walls, tabletops and other surfaces to provide convenient device charging for patient areas. This UL-listed unit is offered in five finishes and shuts flush against the mounting surface to offer a sleek, discreet look when not in use. It is also available with tamper-resistant outlets and hospital-grade receptacles for powering sensitive electrical equipment. Mockett & Company

Flooring

VIVID VINYL Color Pop is a vibrantly hued range of luxury vinyl flooring that encompasses 30 two-tone colorways in eye-catching pastels, warm neutrals and saturated accent shades. Available in tiles and planks, this flooring consists of a 32-mil wear layer topped with matte-finish Techtonic coating for durability. The entire collection is sustainably manufactured without ortho-phthalates and is recyclable at the end of product life. Tarkett

ALL GRIP, NO SLIP Altro Illustra is a class R10 slip-resistant flooring solution. This 2-millimeter-thick flooring maintains excellent cleanability despite its slip resistance, thanks to Altro’s Easyclean technology, which is formulated directly into the flooring material rather than using a superficial finishing coat. The Illustra range includes a variety of stone- and textile-inspired designs. Altro

ORGANIC TOUCH noraplan dariva is a rubber flooring solution that introduces an element of biophilic design. Made without PVC or halogenated polymers, this monolithic flooring offers first-rate slip resistance, sound absorption and fire-retardant properties. Its marbled designs resemble wood or stone yet maintain their appearance in high-traffic areas. nora by Interface