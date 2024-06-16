On Our Radar

DIGITAL DEFENSE This advanced anomaly threat detection module for the Medigate Platform helps health care organizations anticipate and safeguard against cyberattacks to connected medical devices, Internet of Things and building management systems. It uses agentless, signature-based threat detection and context to address known indicators of compromise in cyber-physical systems, even beyond the reach of firewall solutions. Claroty

SHIELD WORK Shield Wall is a reusable, temporary containment system that reduces contamination risk for teams working in critical environments. The system comprises three panel types that can be configured to suit an array of containment zones and, once assembled, can be pressurized and equipped with air filtration and pressure monitors. Abatement Technologies

MODERN TOUCH The Elvari collection is a suite of stainless steel accessories designed to elevate commercial washrooms. The collection includes more than 650 pieces of hardware, including grab bars, paper and soap dispensers, LED mirrors, hooks, shelves and more, and is unified by minimalist design in an array of modern, easy-to-clean and corrosion-resistant finishes. Bradley

CART BLANCHE This height-adjustable medical cart, produced in collaboration with cart manufacturer Karta, streamlines storage by allowing multiple carts to nest while their power systems are still attached. It is equipped with Ultralife’s 120-volt, 60-hertz X5 power system, which provides reliable alternating-current power via a plug-in power system or two hot-swappable, 276 watt-hour batteries to power laptops, all-in-one systems and more. Ultralife

HVAC

DIFFUSE THE ROOM The XG-AFL series is a range of architectural linear diffusers for ceilings and sidewalls. These high-capacity diffusers can be installed in variable or constant-volume air distribution systems and are offered in a range of frame types and border options. They feature unique air pattern controllers that can orient airflow horizontally or vertically, as well as a universal plenum that streamlines ductwork connection. Greenheck

FIREPOWER The stainless steel vertical firetube boiler line has expanded to include 500, 600, 725, 850 and 1,000 thousand British thermal unit (Btu) models, rounding out the collection of 1,500, 2,000, 2,500 and 3,000 Btu configurations. Suitable for hybrid and replacement applications, these boilers feature intuitive control systems for advanced diagnostics and troubleshooting, remote monitoring and thermal efficiency up to 98%. Weil-McLain

TURNKEY, TURN COOL Technoforce is an all-in-one HVAC stock skid system preconfigured for quick delivery and easy installation. Each of the 40 ready-made standard stocked models is pre-assembled with two or three e-1531 pumps, valves and control drives. The units use end-suction pumps to enable flow capacities up to 3,400 gallons per minute with a relatively small footprint, suiting them to both new construction and retrofit builds. Bell & Gossett

CLEAN COAT Insitu spray applied coating is a water-based anti-corrosion solution designed to protect HVAC coils, components and cabinets in coastal or arid environments. This flexible synthetic polymer is environmentally friendly and can be applied to simplify cleaning and maintenance and promote long-term ideal performance of packaged rooftop units, condensing units, modular air handlers and other large equipment. Modine Coatings

Fire safety

COOL BLUE Fike Blue is a third-party tested solution that stops lithium-ion battery fires in energy storage systems. It prevents thermal runaway in battery cells by submersing them in a low-conductivity liquid medium that absorbs exothermic heat without breaking down. This medium is stored and dispensed in a stable liquid form, meaning it can remain unused up to five years at room temperature without formation of precipitates or sediment. Fike

GREEN DOUSE The Cleanguard eco-friendly fire extinguisher uses the nonconductive FK-5-1-12 fire suppression agent, which claims zero ozone depletion potential, a global warming potential less than 1 and a one-week atmospheric lifetime. The agent is residue-free, corrosion-resistant and requires no cleanup after discharge. It complies with the National Fire Protection Association’s NFPA 10, Standard for Portable Fire Extinguishers. Johnson Controls

DRILL DOWN The Fire Safety Manager module for Soleran software helps facilities staff automate fire safety compliance with tools for generating fire incident reports, tracking fire watches and automatically scheduling fire drills, plus a fire drill matrix. Its fire safety dashboard enables users to create a comprehensive fire safety plan, including integrated functions that let users generate work orders and more, right within the app. Soleran

SPANNED DOWN UNDER The FB-17UM is a dynamic fire barrier that installs from below, suiting it to applications where above access to the joint is not possible. This third-party tested, 2-hour-rated barrier is designed for 5- to 20-inch nominal and 9- to 30-inch maximum floor expansion joints with seismic, thermal or wind-sway design requirements, and engineered to minimize wear on the component material. Construction Specialties

Wayfinding

COLLABORATIVE COMMS AxisTV digital signage system features a cloud-based content management system that empowers teams to remotely collaborate on content as well as modify playlists, send real-time urgent alerts and access analytics from anywhere. The platform’s user-friendly design templates make for easy signage creation, while third-party app integrations can seamlessly display data from calendars, spreadsheets and more. Visix

BEAM ME UP VidBeam Pro is a hyper- directional audio speaker designed specifically for public places. This wall-mounted stereo speaker delivers high-fidelity audio to a specific target within a narrow field, effectively eliminating sonic spill and making it ideal for digital signage systems and other applications that require privacy and a calm environment. Videotel

SIGN O’ THE TIMES Elevate is a frameless modular signage system suited for visually rich graphics. The signs’ full-bleed, direct-to-print inserts are available in a range of shapes and customizable to fulfill design needs across an array of applications. The floating design also conceals a sturdy precision-engineered aluminum chassis with an optional tamper-proof feature for extra security. Apco