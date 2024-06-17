The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process. Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of June 10-14.

First draft meeting notices

The following committees have posted first draft meeting notices:

NFPA 30, Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for July 19.

NFPA 59, Utility LP-Gas Plant Code. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for July 17. The agenda is also posted.

NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance. A first draft committee meeting for the 2026 edition is scheduled for March 11-13, 2024.

The primary purpose of first draft meetings is for committees to review inputs submitted by the public and develop proposed revisions.

Meeting notices and agenda for each of the above documents can be found under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section.

First draft meeting minutes

The following committees have posted first draft meeting minutes:

Meeting minutes for each of the above documents can be found under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section.

Other news

More news from NFPA committees include:

Agenda for the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting is posted under the “Next Edition” tab.

Submitter substantiations and committee statements for the 2024 NFPA technical Meeting are posted under the “Next Edition” tab.

The committee is soliciting public comments for two proposed tentative interim amendments (TIAs): TIA No. 1781, TIA No. 1782 and TIA No. 1794. The TIAs can be found under the “Current and Prior Editions” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section. The comment period for each TIA closes July 24.