DesignGroup and Adena Health System collaborated on the $36 million, multi-phase renovation and addition of Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. The 69,000-square foot project puts an emphasis on improving efficiency and expanding capacity for the hospital’s emergency department (ED), and creating a more welcoming and comfortable environment for patients and visitors in the facility’s west entrance.

Adena’s ED has seen significant growth with increased patient and visitor volumes as well as an increase in providers and staff since its last renovation in 1986. In addition, patient privacy requirements and advancements in technology and equipment had put space at a premium. DesignGroup partnered with Jon Huddy, a nationally renowned emergency department planner, on the project.

“This expansion of the emergency department has allowed Adena Health System to serve its growing patient volume in the most efficient and caring way possible,” says Elliott Bonnie AIA, LEED AP BD+C, DesignGroup director, health care studio leader and designer.

The now-complete first phase of the project includes a new 44,000-square-foot ED addition, which provides three times more clinical space. Recently completed phase two totaling approximately 11,000 square feet encompasses renovations to the existing west entry, including a new centralized registration area, dine-in café, new canopies, as well as new separate entry drives for visitors and emergency responders, a new parking lot and a new helipad.

The design vision was to create a new front door for the hospital for increased clarity in the arrival sequence. Affiliated sitework is incorporated into both phases. The third and final phase totaling approximately 14,000 square feet scheduled to start this fall includes interior renovations of the former emergency department space that will feature behavioral health rooms, new imaging space (CT and x-ray), break rooms and other support space to enhance the hospital’s ED operations.

Adena staff were engaged in planning efforts spanning several months and worked with DesignGroup to incorporate health care best practices that aligned with Adena’s strategic objectives.