The Johns Hopkins Proton Therapy Center is complete and delivering care to cancer patients in Washington, D.C., and the broader Mid-Atlantic region. Stantec, a leading global design firm recognized for its Particle Therapy Center of Excellence, led the architectural and interior designs of the state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot facility with three gantries for patient treatment and one fixed beam room dedicated to research. The center provides proton therapy treatment to adult and pediatric cancer patients. This care is delivered by experts from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and in collaboration with Children’s National.

Located on the Sibley Memorial Hospital campus, directly west of the new Sibley Tower, the facility is connected to the oncology wing and is part of a large renovation and expansion program to create a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer treatment center. It is LEED®-certified, which is a unique designation for proton therapy centers.

Blending seamlessly into the campus master plan, the facility takes its cues from the predominant campus architectural features, incorporating the use of brick, cast stone trim, and glass with a wall of windows that flood the second-floor patient area with natural light. Interiors feature warm, soft colors and natural materials to create an environment that feels safe and friendly, mimicking a living room rather than a waiting room.