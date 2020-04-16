Photo by Jim Roof Creative

FACILITY Lee Health Coconut Point LOCATION Estero Point, Fla. ARCHITECT Flad Architects

Flad Architects designed the new health and wellness destination Lee Health Coconut Point, Estero Point, Fla., to meet the needs of a growing population with increasing demand for multispecialty care, including chronic care management and focus on healthy lifestyles. With a primary goal of interconnectivity, Lee Health Coconut Point offers a broad array of medical services across the continuum of care in a pleasing, walkable, and cohesive campus environment/retail setting to create an enhanced patient experience.

The 160,000-square-foot facility includes a healthy life center for holistic health and care coordination services, an outpatient surgery center, a freestanding emergency department, a recovery care center/clinical decision unit with observation beds, laboratory, imaging, rehab therapy, cardiac testing, and physician office space. An esplanade links to walking paths, an outdoor pavilion, and a parking area that is structured to be used for public events such as farmers’ markets and art fairs.

Flad master planned the project to accommodate future growth with subsequent phases adding a bed tower and extending the esplanade, linking the central core with new outpatient clinics. The last phase completes Lee Health's vision of a health village, adding parking structures on the sites of phase-one lots, fronted by mixed-use spaces such as housing, clinics, and health-related retail.