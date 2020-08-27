While the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) encourages all health care facilities professionals, whether facilities managers or associate members, to be regularly engaged in ASHE and its affiliated chapters, it also understands that there are many other organizations that provide specialized information and opportunities for health care facility professionals.

Related Article Responsibility and med-gas reliability

The Medical Gas Professional Healthcare Organization (MGPHO) is a trade association of professionals engaged in all aspects of the medical gas and vacuum systems industry. The organization is committed to the safety, quality and integrity of these systems through education and the development of its professional qualification programs and the technical expertise of its membership. Its mission is to ensure the safe and reliable operation of medical gas and vacuum systems installed in health care facilities, as well as support any medical gas personnel involved in their design, installation, inspection, testing, maintenance and repair.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the organization was able to harness its expertise to develop an important presentation regarding the use of bulk oxygen supply systems when approaching system capacity with a surge in ventilator use throughout the country.

The MGPHO board of directors quickly assembled multiple subject matter experts within the organization and the industry at large to gather critical information and provide the necessary guidance for health care facilities dealing with these issues. It was released to the entire field at no cost and helped to provide specific strategies to mitigate the problems that were being observed with these critical life-supporting medical gas systems.

The presentation along with many other important resources can be found on the Medical Gas Professional Health Care Organization’s website.