Relocatable power taps (RPTs) are a common cause for citations related to inappropriate electrical issues. In 2014, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began offering categorical waivers to allow hospitals to use RPTs, also known as multi-plug adapters or power strips, in patient care areas under certain circumstances.

The 2012 edition of the National Fire Protection Association’s NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code, addresses the use of multiple outlet connections in section 10.2.3.6. This section allows the use of two or more power receptacles supplied by a flexible cord that are rack, table, pedestal or cart-mounted as a movable equipment assembly as long as the receptacles are permanently attached to the assembly; ampacity used doesn’t exceed 75% of the device; ampacity is in accordance with NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code®; integrity is regularly verified and documented; and means are employed to restrict the addition of devices or nonmedical equipment.

The waivers allow hospitals some additional flexibility in this issue while complying with CMS requirements. The requirements include: