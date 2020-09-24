Images by Caleb Tkach, AIAP

The UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver and CU Sports Medicine envisioned a place where individuals could overcome physical and mental challenges to live their best lives. Continuing existing momentum with groundbreaking procedures, the program is designed to maximize performance and injury prevention for athletes, non-athletes and weekend warriors.

FACILITY UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver and CU Sports Medicine LOCATION Englewood, Colo. ARCHITECT BSA LifeStructures

The sweeping artificial turf field greets athletes, inspiring the healing process even before surgery, therapy or performance coaching begins. At the heart of the building, the lobby blurs the interior and exterior experience with materiality and light, providing views of green space, the gym and waiting areas. The fluidity of space inspires and motivates athletes and caregivers alike. The curved wood wall houses interactive screens and physical relics of sports excellence.

Within the clinics, translucent lightwells connect the clinicians with daylight and views to the outdoors, promoting staff well-being. The therapy gym takes the science of movement to an art form. A set of glass garage doors creates a direct connection between the indoor turf and the outdoor turf, allowing movement to cross boundaries.

