images ©Mariusz Mizera

FACILITY Carle at The Fields LOCATION Champaign, Ill. ARCHITECT Eckenhoff Saunders

Carle at The Fields is a 200-acre development located in southwest Champaign, Ill. The site was built to accommodate the area’s growing population and to consolidate various Carle and Health Alliance administrative and support functions.

Eckenhoff Saunders was the design architect and architect of record for three of the campus buildings. The firm also provided planning, programming and interior design

services for the project.

The projects Eckenhoff Saunders served on include: