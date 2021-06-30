images ©Mariusz Mizera
FACILITY
Carle at The Fields
LOCATION
Champaign, Ill.
ARCHITECT
Eckenhoff Saunders
Carle at The Fields is a 200-acre development located in southwest Champaign, Ill. The site was built to accommodate the area’s growing population and to consolidate various Carle and Health Alliance administrative and support functions.
Eckenhoff Saunders was the design architect and architect of record for three of the campus buildings. The firm also provided planning, programming and interior design
services for the project.
The projects Eckenhoff Saunders served on include:
- A 47,000-square-foot ambulatory surgical center with 12 state-of-the-art operating suites, designed to serve orthopedic and eye cases, but flexible to serve most needs. The operating rooms are serviced from a central sterile core including processing and 51 pre-/post-recovery bays.
- A 70,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB) owned by Carle and leased to the Christie Clinic. The MOB houses several clinical services, including gastrointestinal; audiology; physical therapy; eye care; lab; ear, nose and throat (ENT); orthopedics; radiology; urology; and general surgery. The building also includes significant space for conference facilities.
- An 80,000-square-foot medical specialty clinic building dedicated to Carle’s eye care, audiology, ENT, oral and maxillofacial care, and plastics programs. Attention was given to electronic registration and checkout to improve the visitor’s experience.