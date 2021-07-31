AHA campaigns for health care infrastructure funding

In effort to ensure the overall health, security and well-being of patients and communities, the American Hospital Association (AHA) and its American Society for Health Care Engineering professional membership group are advocating for critical investment in hospital infrastructure. The two organizations are working to ensure that hospitals and health systems be included in significant legislative packages designed to address challenges among the nation’s infrastructure. Hospitals have been hit especially hard financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent reports show losses are expected to reach at least $323 billion from 2020 with more losses expected through 2021, according to the AHA.

FDA issues guidance on magnetic resonance safety

The “Testing and Labeling Medical Devices for Safety in the Magnetic Resonance Environment” document provides the Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations on testing to assess the safety and compatibility of medical devices in the magnetic resonance (MR) environment and the recommended format for magnetic resonance imaging safety information in medical device labeling. The recommendations in this guidance for MR labeling of devices are consistent with ASTM F2503, Standard Practice for Marking Medical Devices and Other Items for Safety in the Magnetic Resonance Environment. The public can submit comments for consideration at any time.

FGI issues three errata sheets for 2018 Guidelines

The Facility Guidelines Institute issued errata sheets in June for two of its documents: one for the 2018 Guidelines for Design and Construction of Outpatient Facilities and two for the 2018 Guidelines for Design and Construction of Hospitals. The errata sheets address errors that have been found and corrected. The updates include corrections to special design elements for care spaces that consider patients of size, support areas for operating rooms, secure holding rooms, hand-scrub facilities, neonatal intensive care units and more. The errata sheets can be downloaded for closer review.

The Joint Commission launches new program

The Joint Commission launched a new Assisted Living Community (ALC) accreditation program. The program is designed to help assisted living organizations deliver consistent and reliable care for residents. The Joint Commission’s ALC accreditation standards were developed with consideration of scientific evidence and best practices, as well as state regulations and life safety codes. Experts in the field of geriatrics, dementia care, rehabilitation and more were engaged in a collaborative effort to design standards that align with quality care delivery and safe practices. The standards address the environment, staffing, emergency management, dementia care, medication management, provision of care and services, and more. Feedback and expert guidance were received from learning visits, a technical advisory panel (TAP), standards review panel/TAP field review, public field review and pilot testing.