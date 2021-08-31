Images by Halkin Mason Photography

FACILITY University of Virginia Health LOCATION Charlottesville, Va. ARCHITECT Perkins&Will

This 168-bed expansion extends from the existing hospital with a fluid, curvilinear facade that creates a memorable entrance to the University of Virginia Health’s University Hospital expansion.

A new lobby serves both the expanded emergency department (ED) and the remainder of the hospital.

The new ED provides 82 treatment rooms organized into seven modules of service, one of which is a pediatric unit with a dedicated waiting area and check-in. The expansion also includes an interventional platform containing four new operating rooms and 12 new interventional procedure rooms.

Levels 3 through 8 are designed to accommodate a 28-bed care unit, with universal rooms providing more appropriate hospital bedroom spaces for state-of-the-art care delivery.

Relationships to the larger campus context are established through a welcoming entry sequence, a continuation of pedestrian-friendly landscaping and the use of locally quarried sandstone common throughout the campus.

Large expanses of glass provide sweeping views of the surrounding landscape, and lightweight shading devices manage heat gain and glare with minimal interference of patient views.