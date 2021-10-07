Click on image above to view slideshow

Memorial Sloan Kettering Nassau is a state-of-the art cancer treatment center that utilizes both residential- and hospitality-based design concepts. Public spaces are rooted in smaller residential-scale “rooms,” bringing a more comforting personal scale to care being provided.

The facility is designed so that interactions between patients and staff could be performed side by side or knee to knee in intimate spaces, reinforcing the personal side of the patient’s path to health.

Each space reflects qualities of rooms found in homes, whether it be the library, game room, attic, den or backyard. To facilitate purposeful waiting, multiple seating styles and options are provided, while facilitywide Wi-Fi and easy access to power ensure patients and families can continue their typical work-life routines throughout their treatment.

The facility features comprehensive adult oncology services, including surgical, medical and radiation oncology consultations; chemotherapy and radiation therapy; diagnostic radiology; access to clinical trials; and other specialized services such as genetic counseling, pain management support, lymphedema therapy, survivorship services, social work and nutrition counseling.