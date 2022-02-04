The American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act was enacted by Congress on Dec. 27, 2020. The AIM Act directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

HFCs are potent greenhouse gases (GHGs) intentionally developed as replacements for ozone-depleting substances (ODS) in the refrigeration, air-conditioning, aerosols, fire suppression and foam-blowing sectors and have global warming potentials that can be hundreds to thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide. HFC use is growing worldwide due to the phaseout of ODS and increasing use of refrigeration and air-conditioning equipment globally.

The EPA is to address HFCs by phasing down production and consumption, maximizing reclamation and minimizing releases from equipment, and facilitating the transition to next-generation technologies through sector-based restrictions. This phase-down is already increasing costs of products that use HFCs such as clean agent fire extinguishers.

The American Society for Health Care Engineering recommends that you reach out to suppliers of products that use HFCs to verify potential impacts on pricing, since product costs could increase significantly. If you become aware of such cost increases, please inform your local chapter Advocacy Liaison.

For more information regarding HFCs phase-down visit the EPA’s HFC website.