A new standard is being developed by ASHRAE to help minimize the risks associated with building water systems. Standard Project Committee (SPC) 514P, Risk Management for Building Water Systems: Physical, Chemical, and Microbial Hazards, is designed to “establish practices to minimize the risk of disease and injury from physical, chemical, and microbial hazards associated with water systems in buildings,” according to ASHRAE.

The standard began its life as NSF/ANSI 444, Prevention of Injury and Disease Associated with Building Water Systems, which was transferred to ASHRAE in 2019. ASHRAE Standard 514P is built on the foundation of NSF/ANSI 444 and ANSI/ASHRAE Standard 188, which focuses on legionellosis.

“The intent of Standard 514P is to address chemical, physical and biological hazards,” says Heather Platt Gulledge, senior project manager at Dewberry in Raleigh, N.C. Gulledge is an American Society for Health Care Engineering member and sits on the ASHRAE technology council. “The standard refers to ASHRAE Standard 188 for Legionella. The intent is to evaluate each of the hazards so that facility teams know what those hazards are, and they can be prepared to expand their facilities management plans to minimize these identified risks.”

Among the areas addressed are requirements for potable water systems, ornamental fountains, and public pools and spas.

“It’s to help facilities look at water hazards holistically,” Gulledge says. “Is the treatment you’re using the right treatment for your system? Are you aware of other waterborne pathogens or chemical risks that could be in the water? Standard 514P also includes guidance for microbial, physical and chemical hazards; potable and process building water systems; designers; testing strategies; and additional resources.”

ASHRAE Standard 514P underwent an advisory public review in early 2021 and is expected to be open for public review early this year.