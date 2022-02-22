Articles and tools created by the member tools task force are available online to ASHE members Image by Getty Images

The American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) represents professionals who design, build, and operate hospitals and other health care facilities.

The ASHE advocacy team monitors and works to unify the overlapping codes and standards regulating the health care physical environment. Revamping codes and reducing code conflicts allows health care facilities to optimize their physical environments and focus more of their valuable resources on patient care.

The ASHE team also advocates for ASHE members through professional development and credentialing opportunities as well as providing up-to-date tools and resources to help keep health care facilities in compliance.

Because the wide range of codes and standards regulating health care facilities is complex and often difficult to understand even for experts, ASHE members are likely to need some help keeping pace with the quickly evolving regulations.

To assist, ASHE established a member tools task force (MTTF) to evaluate the compliance issues most important to members and create online tools accessible on the ASHE website and discussed in a series of articles in Health Facilities Management (HFM) magazine. The MTTF is a group of knowledgeable ASHE members who create and develop content and tools as resources for the ASHE membership.

Historical roots

A year-by-year look at MTTF articles published and tools developed since 2018.

In 2015, ASHE collaborated with The Joint Commission (TJC) to provide resources and tools to help hospitals comply with life safety and environment of care requirements. TJC identified its top eight physical environment standards that were frequently cited during surveys of hospitals and other health care facilities, which included the following:

Utility systems (EC.02.05.01).

Means of egress (LS.02.01.20).

Built environment (EC.02.06.01).

Fire protection (EC.02.03.05).

General requirements (LS.02.01.10).

Life safety protection (LS.02.01.30).

Automated suppression systems (LS.02.01.35).

Hazardous materials and waste management (EC.02.02.01).

Through their collaboration, ASHE and TJC provided resources that helped health care facilities managers keep their organizations in compliance with these challenging standards. TJC created an online physical environment portal to house its resources related to these issues. Additionally, ASHE developed a website called “Focus on Compliance” that included tools, best practices and technical documents.

Each year, TJC identifies the top physical environment standards frequently cited during surveys while ASHE looks for ways to assist organizations to continue to drive for compliance. And, each year, ASHE selects hot topics in the health care physical environment and supports the development of tools and articles written by members, for members.

MTTF growth

Formed in 2017 as a spinoff of Focus on Compliance and a result of the merger between ASHE and HFM, the MTTF has expanded its library of tools and resources. At its start, the group used ASHE’s top 20 advocacy topics, then decided which issues would be addressed through the task force. Once those topics were finalized, the task force identified subject matter experts to author articles and develop related tools.

In late 2021, the MTTF leadership team put together a survey to collect topics, which were evaluated by the ASHE regulatory affairs committee, advocacy liaisons and MTTF members at the annual planning meeting to identify top areas of concern for the health care physical environment. What started in 2017 as a discussion of 20 topics has ballooned to the most recent review of 86 topics that were submitted by ASHE members.

Each year in October, the MTTF leadership team holds the annual MTTF planning meeting in conjunction with ASHE advocacy and sustainability liaison training. The purpose of the planning session is for the MTTF to prioritize the topics submitted for the following year to determine the top 30 that would become articles. Some topics are combined, as they could be included in the same article.

Further meetings are held to establish the final top 30, and discuss combined topics, volunteer assignments, article types, tools to be included and the article schedule. Each year the process becomes more refined, with an increase in the number of articles written and tools developed.

A full-length article consists of 2,000 words in addition to a 300-word sidebar article for a total article length of 2,300 words; a short article consists of 350 words and a tool; and an advocacy column is a 350-word piece.

The MTTF, holds monthly meetings to review schedule deadlines, discuss comments on draft articles and provide feedback on proposed tools.

The process continues to grow and evolve. The use of Smartsheet for tracking article and tool deadlines, content and task force comments has eliminated the need for sending and tracking emails. In addition, the use of Smartsheet automation features for reminders has allowed the task force to focus more time on reviewing content and tools.

Previously, eight of the top 10 TJC-cited standards centered on the physical environment. However, for 2020 (last year of full data), there were only three in the top 10: EC.02.05.01, EP 15; EC.02.06.01, EP 1; and EC.02.02.01, EP 5. The three that remain were in the top 10 in 2014, so the field still has work to do. However, there have been tremendous accomplishments that are proven by the reduction in the physical environment standards in the top 10.

Sample topics

Educating and engaging

ASHE members can access MTTF’s growing roster of articles, spreadsheets, tools and other resources at ashe.org/mttf. These include an increasing number of videos that are related to codes and standards compliance.

Additionally, ASHE members can download numerous compliance tools that were developed independently of the MTTF by ASHE staff, volunteers and partners at ashe.org/tools. These include handbooks, guides, books, videos, monographs, spreadsheets and more. Titles include Developing Code-Compliant Integrated Fire Protection and Life Safety Inspection, Testing and Maintenance Programs; Introduction to Health Care Facilities Management; Resource Scheduling Tool; Infection Control Risk Assessment Guide 2.0; Health Care Facility Manager Guide to Smoke Control; Sustainability Guide; and Health Care Facilities Management Data Nomenclature Standards, among others.

Along with educating ASHE members, these compliance resources promote engagement with the code process, which can sometimes feel overwhelming. Designed to be easy to follow, the resources provide education, guidance, code interpretations and tools that support the implementation of solutions and processes.

Volunteering for MTTF and other ASHE programs

American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) volunteers play an important role in helping the organization to move forward on various initiatives that support the mission of optimizing the health care physical environment. Getting involved in volunteer work can provide personal and professional rewards.

In the case of the member tools task force (MTTF), volunteers can author, co-author and/or provide much-needed feedback and comments on articles and tools drafted by the MTTF. This can be helpful for those looking to apply for a Senior ASHE (SASHE) or Fellow ASHE (FASHE) designation. One of the requirements under publishing is to write articles published in a national magazine and/or journal specific to the health care engineering or facilities management field. Volunteering with MTTF and writing a full article can help meet this requirement.

Those interested in volunteering for the MTTF should reach out to ASHE’s Jonathan Flannery, MHSA, CHFM, FASHE, FACHE, senior associate director of advocacy, at jflannery@aha.org. Additionally, those interested in volunteering for other ASHE projects should go to ashe.org/volunteer to reap the personal and professional benefits volunteering can provide.

Frank D. Rudilosso, PE, CHSP, SASHE, is director of facilities regulatory readiness, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, New York City. He can be reached at frr9035@nyp.org.