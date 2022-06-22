IAHSS releases guidelines on security data

The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety (IAHSS) Council on Guidelines unveiled three new guidance documents: the New Guideline 01.05.02 Incident Categories and Data Analysis, the IAHSS Healthcare Security Incident Category Framework and the Healthcare Security Glossary of Terms. These documents lay the foundation for a more standardized and consistent approach to the collection and categorization of security incidents within health care. The goal is to improve the ability to statistically compare from health care facility to health care facility while driving data-driven decision-making.

Agencies issue alert on infrastructure cyber threat

The Department of Energy, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency (NSA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation last month recommended critical infrastructure organizations take steps to prevent malicious actors from accessing their industrial control system and supervisory control and data acquisition devices to disrupt critical functions in their operational technology networks. John Riggi, American Hospital Association national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, stated, “This alert, which includes intelligence from the NSA, warns us of a serious threat to operational technology that may be present in hospitals and in use by our mission-critical third parties. The disruption of mission-critical operational technology may directly or indirectly negatively impact health care delivery.”

2022 FGI Guidelines now available

The Facility Guidelines Institute announced publication of the 2022 Guidelines for Design and Construction documents and the simultaneous launch of its new dedicated e-commerce site and digital licensing platform. The 2022 Guidelines offer minimum requirements for an array of facility types, including behavioral health crisis units and burn trauma units, as well as guidance for environments where behavioral and mental health care and palliative care are offered. Updates to many requirements support flexibility in design and respond to changes in clinical practice as well as current construction and equipment options. Many organizations and design firms use the Guidelines to develop new construction and renovation projects, and many authorities having jurisdiction use the documents to review these projects.

HHS launches voluntary pledge to reduce emissions

The Department of Health and Human Services invited hospitals, health systems and other health sector organizations to join a voluntary initiative to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and increase their climate resilience. The initiative asks organizations to sign by June 3 a pledge to halve their emissions by 2030, among other actions. The voluntary pledge asks signees to, at a minimum, commit to reducing their organization’s emissions (by 50% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050) and publicly reporting their progress; completing an inventory of Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions; and developing climate resilience plans for their facilities and communities. It also asks them to designate an executive lead for this work.