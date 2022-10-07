The Joint Commission (TJC) has issued revisions to the Environment of Care and Life Safety chapters of the Comprehensive Accreditation Manuals for Hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals. These revisions take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

The revisions include three changes to Environment of Care elements of performance, two of which are clarifications of current standards. The third, however, is a new requirement that hospitals conduct an annual drill in their operating rooms/surgical suites. This drill is in addition to the quarterly drills already required.

The changes in the Life Safety Chapter also include clarifications, as well as changes to the LS.05 standards that are applicable to business occupancies. This change is designed to better align TJC's standards with the requirements found in chapters 38 and 39 of the NFPA 101®, Life Safety Code ®, 2012 Edition.

Visit TJC's website for a comprehensive list of the new revisions.



