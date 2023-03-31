Quality Assessment & Performance Improvement (QAPI) Conditions of Participation (CoP) deficiencies are the third most frequently cited of the 24 CoPs for Medicare-certified hospitals. In its ongoing effort to promote and advance a proactive culture of safety, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services has developed updated interpretive guidance on QAPI programs.

The focus of the QAPI CoP assessment for surveyors is to determine whether a hospital has an effective, ongoing system in place for identifying problematic events, policies or practices and is taking actions to remedy its identified problem areas, with follow-up to determine if they were effective in improving performance and quality. For additional information see QSO Letter QSO-23-09-Hospital.