Images by Attic Fire Photography

FACILITY AdventHealth Winter Garden Patient Tower (Phase II) LOCATION Winter Garden, Fla. ARCHITECT ESa

AdventHealth’s Winter Garden Patient Tower is the second phase of a new health campus in Winter Garden, Fla., designed with a “wellness versus illness” model in mind. It includes a five-story, 295,000-square-foot bed tower expansion to accommodate 80 beds with capacity to expand vertically with an additional 120 beds.

The design of this new tower seamlessly blends with the existing free-standing emergency department and expands the existing imaging and surgery departments. This was achieved by establishing an overall ambiance of more hospitality than “hospital” through regionally appropriate colors, unique lighting and comfortable seating. A monumental stairway connecting the first and second floors is illuminated by a custom resin light box featuring color-changing LED technology to set a variety of moods.

To take full advantage of the lush campus, the outside is brought inside through expansive glass curtain walls and unobstructed traffic flow between the existing space and the new building. Interior elements, like wood ceilings in the chapel and dining areas, are also incorporated into the exterior. This continuity of design further blurs the lines differentiating inside and outside spaces.

Images by Attic Fire Photography

The project went on hold for 18 months due to certificate of need litigation. The scope changed dramatically during the design process in an effort to respond to market conditions and changing needs. The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges with securing materials, especially because existing finishes needed to be matched exactly.

The campus possesses an ambulatory focus and system thinking that exemplifies the principles of convenience, cost-effectiveness, Lean design, sustainability and integration of the clinical areas. The design includes plans for future expansion of the emergency department (ED) by allocating the space to be used in Phase I for observation beds adjacent to the ED. This approach allows for a rapid, cost-conscious ED expansion. There will be two entrances: one for more emergent patients and the other for outpatients.

The master plan for the campus contains a “green spine” pedestrian link. This spine links the parking lot, the main entrance of the hospital and an outdoor healing garden for hospital staff, patients and the public. The hospital campus integrates into an adjacent retail center to make health care services more accessible to the community. The master plan also includes space for additional commercial and retail development, as well as outdoor space and a park-and-ride station for cyclists taking advantage of the adjacent area’s hilly terrain, as well as the nearby West Orange Trail. The hospital’s food service department will provide fresh, healthy menu options. Through these and other measures, AdventHealth is seeking to engage community use of the health and wellness campus.

WANT TO BE FEATURED? Visit the American Society for Health Care Engineering's Architecture for Health Showcase to learn more about participating.