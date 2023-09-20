Cleveland Clinic invested in 5G infrastructure to enable new patient-friendly technology. Image courtesy of Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic’s Mentor Hospital in Ohio opened its doors in July. It caters to patients requiring shorter hospital stays followed by home-based care. This state-of-the-art facility has 34 inpatient/observation rooms, 23 outpatient rooms, 19 emergency department beds, 12 pre-/post-anesthesia care beds and four operating rooms.

Positioned at the forefront of health care technology, the hospital stands as a testing ground for cutting-edge innovations. Notably, it showcases a private 5G network that promises to elevate patient care while providing caregivers an unparalleled level of connectivity, ultimately enhancing the overall hospital experience for clinicians, staff, patients and visitors.

“When you’re entrusted with people’s health, every moment holds significance, and the network infrastructure of a health care facility is paramount for tasks ranging from patient care to facility operations,” says Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady. “The Cleveland Clinic team, a global leader in health care, fully comprehends the impact technology can wield on the holistic facility experience.”

The private network was deployed by Verizon on an Ericsson platform facilitated by Verizon’s 5G alliance partnership with consulting firm KMPG.

“The ecosystem partners contribute different components to the comprehensive solution set,” says Gary Lynch, global practice lead for health care at Verizon Business. “Ericsson provides a substantial portion of the equipment, while our collaboration with KMPG focuses on developing an array of solutions and use cases to enable seamless, reliable and secure communication, consequently transforming Cleveland Clinic’s operational landscape.”

This suite of solutions includes patient check-in kiosks, upgraded digital displays, in-room entertainment systems, asset tracking, and the incorporation of augmented and virtual reality for enhanced clinician and patient education.

“For a health care facility to effectively integrate new technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and high-definition cameras [as well as] establishing command centers, monitoring critical infrastructure and more, they require increased bandwidth, reduced latency and accelerated speeds,” Lynch says.

Shibu Thomas, chief technology officer at Cleveland Clinic, agrees.

“This is where a private network truly shines,” he says. “We aim to develop forward-thinking use cases for 5G and are committed to seeking out solutions that can truly make a difference in patient care and satisfaction.”