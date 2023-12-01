The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) has issued an updated edition of its Guideline for Sterile Technique, which provides guidance on the principles and processes of sterile technique. Recommendations for maintaining air quality can be found in Section 9 where the guideline specifically addresses air quality within operating rooms.

The public comment period for this updated guideline opened Nov. 20 and closes Dec. 20. To review the new edition and provide public comments, visit the AORN Public Commenting webpage.