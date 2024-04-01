The International Code Council (ICC) will be holding the 2027 International Codes committee action hearings for Group A Codes in Orlando, Fla., from Sun., April 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT through Tues., April 16. The hearings also will be livestreamed on the ICC Leadership Week + Hearings webpage.
Hearings for the following proposals submitted by the ICC Committee on Health Care will be held and livestreamed at the following approximate dates and times:
Tuesday, April 9, morning:
- Proposal F8-24
- Proposal P93-24
Tuesday, April 9, afternoon:
- Proposal F101-24
Wednesday, April 10, afternoon:
- Proposals F160-24
- Proposal F163-24
Thursday, April 11, afternoon:
- Proposal F232-24
- Proposal F258-24
- Proposal F259-24
- Proposal F260-24
Friday, April 12, morning:
- Proposal M23-24
Saturday, April 13, morning:
- Proposal G2-24
Saturday, April 13, afternoon:
- Proposal FS31-24
Sunday April 14, morning:
- Proposals E61-24
- Proposal FS65-24
For additional information on the above proposals download the “2024 Group A Consolidated Monograph updates.”
A link to the document can also be found toward the bottom of the ICC Group A Code Development webpage (see screenshot below).