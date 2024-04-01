The International Code Council (ICC) will be holding the 2027 International Codes committee action hearings for Group A Codes in Orlando, Fla., from Sun., April 7 at 2:00 p.m. EDT through Tues., April 16. The hearings also will be livestreamed on the ICC Leadership Week + Hearings webpage.

Hearings for the following proposals submitted by the ICC Committee on Health Care will be held and livestreamed at the following approximate dates and times:

Tuesday, April 9, morning:

Proposal F8-24

Proposal P93-24

Tuesday, April 9, afternoon:

Proposal F101-24

Wednesday, April 10, afternoon:

Proposals F160-24

Proposal F163-24

Thursday, April 11, afternoon:

Proposal F232-24

Proposal F258-24

Proposal F259-24

Proposal F260-24

Friday, April 12, morning:

Proposal M23-24

Saturday, April 13, morning:

Proposal G2-24

Saturday, April 13, afternoon:

Proposal FS31-24

Sunday April 14, morning:

Proposals E61-24

Proposal FS65-24

For additional information on the above proposals download the “2024 Group A Consolidated Monograph updates.”

A link to the document can also be found toward the bottom of the ICC Group A Code Development webpage (see screenshot below).