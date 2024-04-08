Health care stakeholders can submit questions regarding the 2012 editions of the National Fire Protection Association’s NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code, NFPA 101®, Life Safety Code®, and other codes referenced in those two documents for a formal interpretation by the Healthcare Interpretations Task Force (HITF). The HITF will review submitted questions at its meeting taking place during the NFPA Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla., June 17-19.

Questions must be submitted through one of the 16 member organizations comprising the HITF. Gregory Harrington, PE, principal engineer at NFPA, says questions need to be sent by May 24 to be included in the meeting’s agenda. American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) members can email their questions to Chad Beebe, AIA, CHFM, CFPS, CBO, FASHE, deputy executive director of ASHE Regulatory Affairs at cbeebe@aha.org.

HITF member organizations will bring any submitted questions to the larger task force for debate on the use, interpretation and understanding of specific issues related to the NFPA 99 and NFPA 101® editions currently being enforced by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The task force will then vote on position statements and answers to questions, and make those questions along with statement and answers publicly available on the NFPA website and other publications following the technical meeting.

To learn more about HITF and its process, visit the NFPA website.