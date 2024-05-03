The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and standards, and works with more than 250 technical committees in its code development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of April 29-May 3, 2024.

NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code®. Final ballot results on18 revisions to the first draft of NFPA 70-2026 have been posted. The ballot results, which were posted April 29, can be found in the “Next Editions” tab, under the section “First Draft Committee Information.” Ballot results are posted under the “Code-Making Panel” headers. (See graphic below.)

A screenshot showing where ballot results are posted under each "Code-Making Panel" header. Image from the National Fire Protection Association

NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code. Ballot preliminary results for tentative interim amendments 1776 and 1778 have been posted for the 2025 edition of NFPA 72. The results, which were posted April 30, can be found in the “Next Editions” tab, under the section “Other Committee Information.”

