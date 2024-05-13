The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and standards, and works with more than 250 technical committees in its code development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May 6-10, 2024.
Motions Committee Reports, which detail the motions that will be discussed at the NFPA Technical Meeting taking place June 20, are posted for the following standards:
- NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems
- NFPA 20, Standard for the Installation of Stationary Pumps for Fire Protection
- NFPA 80, Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives
- NFPA 105, Standard for Smoke Door Assemblies and Other Opening Protectives
- NFPA 318, Standard for the Protection of Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities
The reports are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each standard.
The following documents did not receive public comments for their next editions during the first draft public commenting period and have become consent standards.
- NFPA 13R, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems in Low-Rise Residential Occupancies
- NFPA 101A, Guide on Alternative Approaches to Life Safety
- NFPA 110, Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems
- NFPA 111, Standard on Stored Electrical Energy Emergency and Standby Power Systems
- NFPA 400, Hazardous Materials Code
- NFPA 801, Standard for Fire Protection for Facilities Handling Radioactive Materials
The notices are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each standard.
Other news
- NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems. Tentative interim amendments (TIAs) have been posted for the 2022 and 2025 editions. TIA 22-9 is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab for the 2022 edition. TIA 25-1 is posted under the “Next Edition” tab for the 2025 edition.
- NFPA 37, Standard for the Installation and Use of Stationary Combustion Engines and Gas Turbines. TIA 24-1 is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab for the standard’s 2024 edition.
- NFPA 58, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Code. The final ballot for TIA 1774 is posted under the “Next Edition” Tab under “Other Committee Information.”
- NFPA 72®, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code®. TIA’s 25-1 and 25-2 are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for the 2025 edition. Scroll to the bottom of the page to read the TIAs.
- NFPA 80, Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives. A transcript of the standards council decisions for TIA 1762 is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab for the 2022 edition.
- NFPA 110, Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems. TIA 22-1 is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab for the 2022 edition.
- NFPA 1082, Standard for Facilities Fire and Life Safety Director Professional Qualifications. A notice stating that the standard’s first draft for the 2026 edition did not receive any public comments is posted under the “Next Edition” tab.
- NFPA 3000, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program. A solicitation for public commenting on TIA 1780 for the 2024 edition is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab. The commenting period closes June 11. A ballot for TIA 1780 is posted under the “Next Edition” tab.
