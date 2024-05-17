The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May 13-17.
First draft meeting notices
First draft meeting notices, which can be found under the “Next Edition” tab have been posted for the following codes:
- NFPA 1, Fire Code
- NFPA 70®, National Electrical Code®
- NFPA 1082, Standard for Facilities Fire and Life Safety Director Professional Qualifications
Other news
- A preliminary results ballot has been posted for tentative interim amendment (TIA) No. 1777 NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems. The results are posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.
- Final results of the first draft ballot for the 2026 edition of NFPA 53, Recommended Practice on Materials, Equipment, and Systems Used in Oxygen-Enriched Atmospheres, have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab.
- A motions committee report for the 2025 edition of NFPA 72®, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code®, has been posted under the “Next Edition” tab. Final ballots for TIAs 1773 and 1776 can be found under the same tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.