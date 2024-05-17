The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May 13-17.

First draft meeting notices

First draft meeting notices, which can be found under the “Next Edition” tab have been posted for the following codes:

Other news

A preliminary results ballot has been posted for tentative interim amendment (TIA) No. 1777 NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems. The results are posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.

Final results of the first draft ballot for the 2026 edition of NFPA 53, Recommended Practice on Materials, Equipment, and Systems Used in Oxygen-Enriched Atmospheres, have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab.