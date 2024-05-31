The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May 27-31.
Public input
The following standards are open for public input:
- NFPA 37, Standard for the Installation and Use of Stationary Combustion Engines and Gas Turbines. Public input for the first draft of the 2027 edition closes Jan. 7, 2025.
- NFPA 170, Standard for Fire Safety and Emergency Symbols. Public input for the first draft of the 2027 edition closes Jan. 7, 2025.
- NFPA 204, Standard for Smoke and Heat Venting. Public input for the first draft of the 2027 edition closes Jan. 7, 2025.
- NFPA 31, Standard for the Installation of Oil-Burning Equipment. Public input for the first draft of the 2028 edition closes Jan. 7, 2026
- NFPA 75, Standard for the Fire Protection of Information Technology Equipment. Public input for the first draft of the 2028 edition closes Jan. 7, 2026.
- NFPA 418, Standard for Heliports and Vertiports. Public input for the first draft of the 2028 edition of closes Jan. 7, 2026
- NFPA 3000, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program. Public input for the first draft of the 2029 edition closes Sept. 3, 2026.
- NFPA 82, Standard on Incinerators and Waste and Linen Handling Systems and Equipment. Public input for the first draft of the 2029 edition closes Jan. 6, 2027.
To submit a public input using the online submission system, go directly to the page using the links embedded above and select the “Next Edition” tab.
Once on the “Next Edition” tab, select the link "Submit Public Input Online" to begin the process. Users will be asked to sign-in or create a free online account with NFPA before using the system.
Other news
- NFPA 1, Fire Code. First draft meeting agendas for the 2027 edition are posted under the “Next Edition” tab.