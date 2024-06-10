The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May June 3-7.

First draft meetings

The following committees have posted first draft meeting notices:

NFPA 70E®, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace®. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2.

A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2. NFPA 241, Standard for Safeguarding Construction, Alteration, and Demolition Operations. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

The primary purpose of first draft meetings is for committees to review inputs submitted by the public and develop proposed revisions.

Other news

More news from NFPA committees includes: