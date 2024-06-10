The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May June 3-7.
First draft meetings
The following committees have posted first draft meeting notices:
- NFPA 70E®, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace®. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2.
- NFPA 241, Standard for Safeguarding Construction, Alteration, and Demolition Operations. A first draft committee meeting for the 2027 edition is scheduled for Aug. 20-22.
The primary purpose of first draft meetings is for committees to review inputs submitted by the public and develop proposed revisions.
Other news
More news from NFPA committees includes:
- NFPA 1, Fire Code. First draft meeting agendas have been posted for the 2027 edition.
- NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems. Preliminary results for tentative interim amendment No. 1777 have been posted. The TIA can be found under the “Next Edition” tab under the “Other Committee Information” section.