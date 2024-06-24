The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of June 17-21.

ASHE secures advocacy win at NFPA Technical Meeting

Two motions co-submitted by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) and an individual proponent have successfully removed the requirement for visual fire/smoke damper inspections every 18 years in cases where remote monitoring technologies are used instead.

The proposed 2025 edition of the National Fire Protection Association’s NFPA 80, Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives, would have required a physical inspection of fire/smoke dampers every 18 years if they were being remotely monitored. The change ASHE advocated to include will allow health care facilities to use remote monitoring methods in lieu of the physical inspection.

Allowing remote monitoring technologies will help reduce the need for above-ceiling inspection, thereby limiting patients’ exposure to hazards like aspergillus, which can be released during routine visual damper inspections. The introduction of remote inspections in the 2019 edition of NFPA 80 was a positive step toward more efficient and safer practices. However, it’s essential to consider that some facilities may still need to comply with NFPA 101-2012, and the 2010 edition of NFPA 80. These editions of the two standards do not explicitly permit or exclude the use of remote inspections.

The ASHE Regulatory Affairs Team will continue to advocate for progress on allowing remote monitoring technologies to be used for inspections in health care facilities. By embracing these advancements, health care facilities can enhance safety while minimizing disruptions caused by physical inspections.

Updates to NFPA 20

The committee for NFPA 20, Standard for the Installation of Stationary Pumps for Fire Protection, is seeking public comments on proposed tentative interim amendment (TIA) No. 1799 to update table references in the standard. Public commenting closes July 26. The TIA is posted under the “Current & Prior Editions” tab in the “Tentative Interim Amendment” section.