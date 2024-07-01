The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of June 24-28.

Tentative interim amendment

NFPA 3000, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program. The final ballot for tentative interim amendment No. 1780 has been posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.

Results from the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting

NFPA membership voting results have been posted for five codes and standards. Results are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each code and standard.

Meeting notices and agendas

First draft meeting notices and/or agendas have been posted for 10 codes and standards. Notices and agendas are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each code and standard.