The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of June 24-28.
Tentative interim amendment
NFPA 3000, Standard for an Active Shooter/Hostile Event Response (ASHER) Program. The final ballot for tentative interim amendment No. 1780 has been posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.
Results from the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting
NFPA membership voting results have been posted for five codes and standards. Results are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each code and standard.
- NFPA 13, Standard for the Installation of Sprinkler Systems
- NFPA 20, Standard for the Installation of Stationary Pumps for Fire Protection
- NFPA 72®, National Fire Alarm and Signal Code®
- NFPA 80, Standard for Fire Doors and Other Opening Protectives
- NFPA 105, Standard for Smoke Door Assemblies and Other Opening Protectives
Meeting notices and agendas
First draft meeting notices and/or agendas have been posted for 10 codes and standards. Notices and agendas are posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each code and standard.
- NFPA 30, Flammable and Combustible Liquids Code, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 90A, Standard for the Installation of Air-Conditioning and Ventilating Systems, first draft meeting notices and agendas
- NFPA 90B, Standard for the Installation of Warm Air Heating and Air-Conditioning Systems, first draft meeting notices and agendas
- NFPA 96, Standard for Ventilation Control and Fire Protection of Commercial Cooking Operations, first draft meeting notices
- NFPA 99, Health Care Facilities Code, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 101®, Life Safety Code®, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 220, Standard on Types of Building Construction, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 221, Standard for High Challenge Fire Walls, Fire Walls, and Fire Barrier Walls, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 241, Standard for Safeguarding Construction, Alteration, and Demolition Operations, first draft meeting agendas
- NFPA 5000®, Building Construction and Safety Code®, first draft meeting agendas