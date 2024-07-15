The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of July 8-12.

Meeting minutes, notices and agendas

First draft meeting minutes for the following codes have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section for each respective code:

Draft meeting notices and one meeting agenda have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each respective code:

Ballots

The following committees have released ballot amendments, notices and results on first drafts and tentative interim amendments for the following codes and standards:

A ballot for tentative interim amendment No. 1800 for NFPA 70, National Electrical Code, is posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section. Voting closes July 23. Final ballot results for the code’s first draft of the 2026 edition can be found in the same section.

Final ballot results for the 2026 edition of NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, are posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section.

Final results for ballot amendment 318-2 for NFPA 318, Standard for the Protection of Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, are posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Other Committee Information” section.

Results from the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting

NFPA membership voting results have been posted for the 2025 edition of NFPA 318, Standard for the Protection of Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities. Results from the meeting can be found under the “Next Edition” tab in the “NFPA Technical Meeting” section.