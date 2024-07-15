The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.

Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of July 8-12.  

Meeting minutes, notices and agendas

First draft meeting minutes for the following codes have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab in the “First Draft Committee Information” section for each respective code:

Draft meeting notices and one meeting agenda have been posted under the “Next Edition” tab for each respective code: 

Ballots

The following committees have released ballot amendments, notices and results on first drafts and tentative interim amendments for the following codes and standards:

Results from the 2024 NFPA Technical Meeting

NFPA membership voting results have been posted for the 2025 edition of NFPA 318, Standard for the Protection of Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities. Results from the meeting can be found under the “Next Edition” tab in the “NFPA Technical Meeting” section.

 

 