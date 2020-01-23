Related Article Change is in the air for ASHRAE Standard 170

Since its publication in 2008 and with its adoption under the 2010 Facility Guidelines Institute Guidelines, the American National Standards Institute/ASHRAE/American Society for Health Care Engineering Standard 170, Ventilation of Health Care Facilities, has become the go-to document for authorities having jurisdiction, designers and building operators.

The ASHRAE Standard 170 committee meets in person approximately four times a year and an additional eight times a year via conference calls. The committee consists of design engineers, architects, infection control professionals, health care facility end users, and producers of equipment and devices for the health care field. It has 20 voting committee members and 22 nonvoting committee members who donate their time as unpaid, volunteer resources with the intent of bettering the standard for designing ventilation systems for health care facilities.

Membership applications can be found on the ASHRAE main website. Health facilities professionals should go to the “Apply to a Project Committee” portion of the website to get involved in specific standards.