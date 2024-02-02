Turning to the future of architecture, engineering and construction internal operations, the construction field is experiencing a pivot as teams embrace innovation processes by creating proactive technology innovation teams. These teams are the backbone of technological development for their organizations, executing and monitoring pilot projects based on emerging trends and needs.

With an “always-on” approach, team members learn from past projects, listen to clients and partners, and complete extensive competitive research to identify weak points in construction processes. This allows for the development of technology that is beneficial to both internal and external stakeholders.

In health care facilities construction projects, it is especially important for professionals to be well-versed in advances in medical technologies, patient care practices and facilities management.

Technology innovation teams ensure that construction projects are informed on the latest technologies, such as state-of-the-art medical equipment, smart building solutions and digital health systems. This adaptability is essential for creating modern, efficient and future-proof health care facilities that are competitive and exciting.

The key for these teams is intentional institutional facilitation. Members have access to a dedicated budget whereas, in the past, they might have had their ideas stifled for financial reasons. These teams are encouraged to complete pilot projects with the support of the organization and the understanding that not every pilot will be successful or implemented.

It’s the prioritization of a progressive attitude that brings health care projects into the future of technological innovation. These teams are at the forefront of driving change and evolution by differentiating their projects through technological innovation.