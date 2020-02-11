The new Ocean View Tower at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center represents a major progression in the hospital’s master plan to meet the needs of its growing San Diego community.

The 197,000-square-foot, $244 million facility designed by SmithGroup and built in collaboration with Hensel Phelps and AVRP Studios adds 106 private patient rooms and six large operating rooms, including a hybrid room, to the existing medical center.

The seven-foot tower was designed with a “city on a hill” concept in mind and is situated to maximize San Diego’s picturesque setting.

Many areas — such as family rooms, waiting areas, cafes and lounge spaces on each floor —occupy the rounded form to maximize panoramic ocean and mountain views while making the site more transparent and accessible to the Chula Vista community. Similarly, patient rooms were located to take advantage of light and views to the east and west. A rooftop dining room with full-height windows and a large outdoor terrace occupies the entire seventh floor, providing a place of respite and gathering for family members, patients and staff.

Metal paneling and glazing wrap the tower’s spire. The structure shines in the daylight and can be illuminated from within to create a radiant beacon during the night. Throughout the tower, furniture and fixtures are primarily made of natural materials in calming neutral colors and textures.

The Planetree-Designated hospital made sure to design the new tower to facilitate best practices in safety and workflow, such as separate corridors and elevators that promote proper material handling and on-stage/off-stage movements. Clear sightlines promote intuitive wayfinding, and the facility features private spaces for focused work as well as team-based collaboration.

“Our goal has always been to provide the people of the South Bay with the latest in proven medical technology along with compassionate experts who provide the excellence of care that defines Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center,” says Pablo Velez, Ph.D., R.N., CEO of Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. “The opening of the new tower is our way of continuing to ensure that world-class care will always be close to home for the entire community.”