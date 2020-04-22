This issue of Health Facilities Management features the winners of the Vista Awards for team-based health care projects. The prestigious Vista Awards in New Construction, Renovation and Infrastructure showcase planning, design and construction teams that excelled, relying on teamwork and dedication to bring the best possible patient care to the individuals and families that visit their facilities.

The bottom line of any award distributed in our field is to reinforce vigilance and innovation when it comes to optimizing the health care physical environment, so every person who visits the facility experiences better outcomes. And not only our patients and visitors — our staff members deserve to work in a safe, well-designed atmosphere to provide services and incredible patient care to those who need it.

We are proud to present the 2020 winners: Henderson Hospital by Turner Construction with HMC Architects and University Health Systems Inc. for New Construction; Kadlec Regional Medical Center River Pavilion and Central Utility Plant Expansion by Davis Partnership Architects for Renovation; and Yale New Haven Health, Saint Raphael Campus by Shepley Bulfinch and BR+A for Infrastructure.

I want to congratulate all of the finalists of this year’s Vista Awards. These three teams went above and beyond to create or enhance a facility to bring the best possible environment for staff to provide exceptional patient care, and for patients and families to heal.

Please the Architecture for Health Showcase online, where you can learn more about these award-winning health care projects and the teams responsible for them, as well as other outstanding projects featured in the American Society for Health Care Engineering’s 2020 Architecture for Health Showcase.

Finally, if you are proud of the teamwork accomplished in completing a new construction, renovation or infrastructure project, I encourage you to apply for next year’s Vista Awards. Every professional in our field does incredible work on a daily basis, and each of your teams should get credit where it is due and have the opportunity to show the field what is possible.

I want to thank you for your time and for everything you do to improve the health care environment!