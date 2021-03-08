Images by Halking Mason Photography

FACILITY Inova Schar Cancer Institute Center for Personalized Health LOCATION Fairfax, Va. ARCHITECT Wilmot Sanz Inc.

With the purchase of a vacant former corporate headquarters property adjacent to its flagship, 1,000-plus bed medical campus, the Inova health care system established its new Center for Personalized Health at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute.

Completed in May 2019, the 465,000-square-foot Inova Schar Cancer Institute is the centerpiece of this new campus and serves as a consolidated hub for Inova’s clinical, technological and research expertise.

To create an open, welcoming destination for state-of-the-art cancer care, the design team was challenged to totally transform the existing foreboding, high-security corporate facility into a light-filled and comforting space for the patients receiving care and staff members administering it. A new main entry pavilion creates a bright and airy first impression and addresses the existing building’s accessibility challenges.

The Schar Cancer Institute offers a full range of comprehensive cancer care, with 54 infusion therapy positions, 124 multidisciplinary clinic exam rooms, three linear accelerator vaults and two proton therapy vaults.

