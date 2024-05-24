The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) manages more than 300 codes and works with more than 250 technical committees in its standards development process.
Below is a list of NFPA codes and committee happenings for the week of May 20-24.
- NFPA 72®, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code®. The committee for NFPA 72 has posted a notice and agenda for its May 31 meeting, in which it will review notices of intent to make a motion for the second draft of its 2025 edition. The notice and agenda were posted May 22 and can be found under the “Next Edition” tab in the “Second Draft Committee Information” section.
- Public commenting for several codes and standards will close June 4. Click here to learn which codes are up for public commenting.